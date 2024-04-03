Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Funerals of Donegal mother and two daughters taking place today

The funerals are taking place today of the Donegal mother and her two daughters killed in a road crash in Mayo last week.

Una Bowden along with her daughters Ciara and Saoirse will be laid to rest following funeral mass in Raphoe.

The 47-year-old mother and her 10 and 14 year old girls, died following an horrific road crash on the N17 in Mayo last Tuesday.

They were taken from Mayo University Hospital to Donegal on Sunday to the home of Una’s father John Carlin.

The funeral procession will leave the Carlin house at 11am this morning and travel to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for their funeral mass at 12 noon.

