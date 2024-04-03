Loughrey among the goals as Ireland WU19’s beat Iceland

A second-half fight-back helped the Ireland Women’s Under-19s record a 4-1 victory over Iceland in their opening UEFA European Championship Qualifying Group on Wednesday.

Dave Connell’s team fell behind on 36 minutes when Vigdis Kristjansdottir netted but they got back into it courtesy of an own goal from Sigdis Bardardottir on 56 minutes. Then Jodie Loughrey, Hannah Healy and Joy Ralph got one apiece to seal the win.

Sligo Rovers ace Loughrey put them ahead on 63 minutes as the Inishowen native executed from close range following an inswinging corner kick.

Ireland will be back in action on Saturday against Austria and Croatia next Tuesday.