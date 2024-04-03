Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested in Tyrone in connection with incident in Moy

A man has been arrested in Tyrone on suspicion of a number of charges.

Just after 11pm on Monday, officers on patrol in Dungannon found an 18-year-old man lying across a vehicle parked in The Square in Moy.

The vehicle had a damaged windscreen and wing mirror.

Police say the man became aggressive and was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and of tampering with a motor vehicle.

He has since been released on bail.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time, to contact them on 101.

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 April 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police trying to track movements of stolen taxi in Derry

3 April 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

40 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH

3 April 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Tyrone in connection with incident in Moy

3 April 2024
Advertisement

