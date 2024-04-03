Man arrested in Tyrone in connection with incident in Moy

A man has been arrested in Tyrone on suspicion of a number of charges.
Just after 11pm on Monday, officers on patrol in Dungannon found an 18-year-old man lying across a vehicle parked in The Square in Moy.
The vehicle had a damaged windscreen and wing mirror.
Police say the man became aggressive and was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and of tampering with a motor vehicle.
He has since been released on bail.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time, to contact them on 101.