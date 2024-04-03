Man in court following alleged assault and endangerment incident at Grianán of Aileach

A man has appeared in court following an alleged assault and endangerment incident in Donegal on Easter Sunday.

Gardai were called to Grianán of Aileach near Burt at approximately 10pm following reports of a disturbance.

A woman in her 30s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested a short time later and appeared before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court yesterday.

Gardai are asking anyone with any information about the incident, particularly anyone who may have observed a red Kia Sportage in the vicinity to come forward.