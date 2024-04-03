Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Petition launched to preserve Creeslough explosion site as a memorial

The mother of one of the victims of the Creeslough explosion says the thought of rebuilding on the site of the tragedy is ‘horrifying.’

Donna Harper, the mother of 14 year old Leona, was informed of the plans last week.

Since then, a petition has been set up by family friend Gemma Heaney to halt the reconstruction of a shop on the site where 10 people lost their lives on October 7th 2022 and instead establish a memorial.

Donna told today’s Nine til Noon Show that coming just after two arrests, news of the plan to rebuild was very upsetting, but she’s encouraged by the petition……..

Anne Marie is a sister of Catherine O’Donnell, who died in the tragedy alongside her son James.

She was one of the family representatives who met with consultants brought in by Donegal County Council to discuss the future of of the village.

She told Greg Hughes  they made their position clear in those discussions……………

