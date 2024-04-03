Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



In the first hour we discuss plans for the redevelopment of the site of the Creeslough Tragedy. We hear from bereaved families who oppose a business being re-established on the site and from others who feel the village needs such a development. Minister Neale Richmond discusses financial supports available for small businesses:

Bernie Kelly discusses the positive impact the establishment of a memorial garden has had on those effected by the tragic death of Manus Kelly. A listener tells the story of her son being knocked off his bike by a dog in Swan Park and the supposing attitude of the dog owner:

Professor Anne Marie O’Connor discusses her new book ‘The Cancer Guide, Chris is in with business news and former Minister Ivan Yates answers the question ‘What’s going on in Fine Gael’: