Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In the first hour we discuss plans for the redevelopment of the site of the Creeslough Tragedy. We hear from bereaved families who oppose a business being re-established on the site and from others who feel the village needs such a development. Minister Neale Richmond discusses financial supports available for small businesses:

Bernie Kelly discusses the positive impact the establishment of a memorial garden has had on those effected by the tragic death of Manus Kelly. A listener tells the story of her son being knocked off his bike by a dog in Swan Park and the supposing attitude of the dog owner:

Professor Anne Marie O’Connor discusses her new book ‘The Cancer Guide, Chris is in with business news and former Minister Ivan Yates answers the question ‘What’s going on in Fine Gael’:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 April 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police trying to track movements of stolen taxi in Derry

3 April 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

40 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH

3 April 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Tyrone in connection with incident in Moy

3 April 2024
