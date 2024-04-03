Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Police trying to track movements of stolen taxi in Derry

A stolen taxi has been found abandoned after it crashed into a garden fence in Linsfort Drive in Derry’s Creggan area this morning.

Police say the incident was reported to them just after 7.30am.

They want to hear from anyone who believe they witnessed this vehicle – a yellow and black-coloured taxi – or captured footage of it being driven in the Creggan area, or further afield. Police also want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or from anyone who knows the whereabouts of the driver.

Police say as of yet, they have not received any reports of any injuries, but this was an extremely reckless incident.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police trying to track movements of stolen taxi in Derry

3 April 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

40 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH

3 April 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Tyrone in connection with incident in Moy

3 April 2024
Fr Hegarty Shore Walk 1
News, Top Stories

Public artwork being commissioned for Fr Hegarty Shore Walk

3 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police trying to track movements of stolen taxi in Derry

3 April 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

40 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH

3 April 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Tyrone in connection with incident in Moy

3 April 2024
Fr Hegarty Shore Walk 1
News, Top Stories

Public artwork being commissioned for Fr Hegarty Shore Walk

3 April 2024
ballybofey stranorlar (1)
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Ballybofey

3 April 2024
rainn-696x392-1-1
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann warns of wet conditions in North West over next week

3 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube