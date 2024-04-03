Police trying to track movements of stolen taxi in Derry

A stolen taxi has been found abandoned after it crashed into a garden fence in Linsfort Drive in Derry’s Creggan area this morning.

Police say the incident was reported to them just after 7.30am.

They want to hear from anyone who believe they witnessed this vehicle – a yellow and black-coloured taxi – or captured footage of it being driven in the Creggan area, or further afield. Police also want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or from anyone who knows the whereabouts of the driver.

Police say as of yet, they have not received any reports of any injuries, but this was an extremely reckless incident.