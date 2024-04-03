Public artwork being commissioned for Fr Hegarty Shore Walk

As part of ongoing works along the Fr Hegarty Shore Walk in Buncrana a public artwork piece is being commissioned.

As part of the Community Recognition Programme, Donegal County Council in partnership with Buncrana Tidy Towns will undertake a programme of works over the coming months along the walk, including repair works, the installation of new signage and access improvements.

The art piece will recognise Fr Hegarty’s story after whom the shore walk is named.

Interested artists can contact friarhegartypublicart@donegalcoco.ie for more information.

The closing date for applications in 4pm on Monday April 29th.