Public invited to have their say on Bridgend to Buncrana & Newtowncunningham Greenway

First Non-statutory Public Consultation

Donegal County Council with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland invite residents of the area, members of the public and all other interested parties to participate in the first non-statutory public consultation for the Bridgend to Buncrana & Newtowncunningham Greenway Project.

The project is currently at Phase 1 (Concept & Feasibility), which includes the identification of a project Study Area and the key Constraints and Opportunities located within. The purpose of this public consultation is to inform the public of the project and to invite feedback on the project Study Area, the Constraints and Opportunities located within and any other features that the Design Team should consider.

To facilitate this, two in-person public consultation events will take place in Burnfoot and Buncrana as follows:

Aileach Youth and Community Centre, Burnfoot:

Wednesday 10th April 2024 from 2pm to 8pm

Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Railway Road, Buncrana:

Thursday 11th April 2024 from 2pm to 8pm

Members of the project team will be available to discuss any queries or concerns regarding the project.

After the conclusion of the in-person consultation events above, public displays will be made available for a period of two weeks until Friday, 26th April at the following locations:

Aileach Youth and Community Centre:

Monday to Friday – 18.30pm – 22.00pm

Buncrana Library, St. Mary’s Road, Buncrana:

Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 09:30 – 17.30; Wednesday: 12.30 – 20.00; Saturdays: 10:00 – 14:30

For additional project information, or to complete the feedback form online, please visit the dedicated project website at https://bridgendbuncranagreenway.ie. Information will be accessible online from Wednesday 10th April 2024. Submissions will be accepted until Friday 26th April 2024.