Taiwan earthquake recorded in Donegal

Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in a quarter of a century was recorded in Donegal.
At least seven people have been killed and more than 700 injured by the 7.4 magnitude earthquake.
The tremor was recorded on the seismograph at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar.
Here is the helicorder plot from the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan earlier today. This was recorded on station DL02, St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar, Co. Donegal. @dias_geophysics @GeolSurvIE @BritGeoSurvey pic.twitter.com/vxhiL2pmjf
— Brendan O’Donoghue (@bdono66) April 3, 2024