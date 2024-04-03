Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Taiwan earthquake recorded in Donegal

Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in a quarter of a century was recorded in Donegal.

At least seven people have been killed and more than 700 injured by the 7.4 magnitude earthquake.

The tremor was recorded on the seismograph at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar.

