MMR catch up clinics to get underway in Donegal from Monday

A number of MMR vaccination clinics are to take place from Monday in Donegal.

It’s part of the HSE’s MMR catch up campaign following a rise in cases of the disease in the UK and Europe.

Ireland has fallen below the recommended vaccination rate of 95% to 90% and is one of the lowest European averages.

The HSE say the campaign focuses on delivering the MMR vaccine to key groups, who may have missed their vaccines in the past: children, young adults and health and care workers.

Clinics areas include Letterkenny, Donegal Town, Stranorlar, Moville and Buncrana.

More information:

Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo

MMR Vaccine is the only protection against measles

The HSE has advised that the MMR Vaccine is the only protection against measles.

Two doses of MMR Vaccine in your lifetime are needed to give full protection.

The HSE MMR vaccine catch up programme is now running in community vaccination clinics across Donegal.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious complications, particularly in children under one year of age, pregnant women, and the immunosuppressed.

The MMR catch-up campaign aims to protect against measles due to a rise in cases of the disease in the UK and Europe.

The campaign focuses on delivering the MMR vaccine to key groups, who may have missed their vaccines in the past:

Children

Young adults

Health and Care workers.

Those eligible are those born in Ireland from 1.1.1978 and do not have evidence of two MMR vaccines or if born outside of Ireland and do not have evidence of two MMR vaccines at any age.

MMR vaccines are available free of charge from GPs to all groups, but primarily to those under 18 years, and from HSE community clinics for everyone eligible who is aged 5 years and over.

A list of Vaccination Clinics is available here: https://www2.hse.ie/services/mmr-vaccine/vaccination-clinics.

All clinics are walk-in or you can book an appointment by visiting: https://www2.hse.ie/services/mmr-vaccine/book-an-appointment.

Additionally, the HSE will also provide targeted clinics for specific groups including students and young people in education settings and underserved groups .

Further information about measles symptoms is available at: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/mmr-vaccine.

If you have these symptoms, please seek medical advice. Phone ahead prior to attending your GP, Emergency Department or other healthcare provider to inform the healthcare professionals that you have these symptoms, so they can make necessary arrangements. In addition, please alert medical staff if you have been in contact with someone who has measles or if you have recently travelled to an area where you know measles has been spreading.

Sinead McConnell, Vaccination Lead, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said “The MMR catch-up campaign aims to protect against measles due to a rise in cases of the virus in the UK and Europe. Two doses of MMR vaccine are needed to be fully vaccinated and if not fully protected then MMR vaccines can be obtained from your GP or HSE Vaccination Clinic.”

