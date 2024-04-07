Fanad United are back-to-back Premier Division Champions

Fanad United are Brian McCormack Sports Premier Division Champions for the 2nd consecutive season as they defeated Swilly Rovers 3-0 this afternoon at Traigh-a-Loch.

3 early goals got the job done for Arthur Lynch’s side in a game they knew they only needed a point from to be crowned champions.

Eoin Logue opened the scoring after just 5 minutes.

On 15 minutes, the contest became the Edward O’Reilly and Keelin McElwaine show as the double-act combined twice to put Fanad 3 to the good. O’Reilly got the two goals while McElwaine provided the assist for both.

The game fizzled out in the 2nd half as Fanad knew they had done enough to win the game and, subsequently, the title.

Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore gave us his report at full time from a blustery Traigh-a-Loch in Fanad…