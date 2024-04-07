Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Fanad United are back-to-back Premier Division Champions

Fanad United captain Patrick McGinley

Fanad United are Brian McCormack Sports Premier Division Champions for the 2nd consecutive season as they defeated Swilly Rovers 3-0 this afternoon at Traigh-a-Loch.

3 early goals got the job done for Arthur Lynch’s side in a game they knew they only needed a point from to be crowned champions.

Eoin Logue opened the scoring after just 5 minutes.

On 15 minutes, the contest became the Edward O’Reilly and Keelin McElwaine show as the double-act combined twice to put Fanad 3 to the good. O’Reilly got the two goals while McElwaine provided the assist for both.

The game fizzled out in the 2nd half as Fanad knew they had done enough to win the game and, subsequently, the title.

Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore gave us his report at full time from a blustery Traigh-a-Loch in Fanad…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Two more fatalities on Irish roads

7 April 2024
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Road closed in Bready following serious traffic collision

7 April 2024
homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Asylum seekers sleeping rough during Storm Kathleen

7 April 2024
body cam
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris plans to bring in body cams for Gardaí this summer

7 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News, Top Stories

Two more fatalities on Irish roads

7 April 2024
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Road closed in Bready following serious traffic collision

7 April 2024
homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Asylum seekers sleeping rough during Storm Kathleen

7 April 2024
body cam
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris plans to bring in body cams for Gardaí this summer

7 April 2024
hospital bed
News, Audio, Top Stories

IMO president addresses HSE shortage pressures

7 April 2024
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Signs of progress at Gaza ceasefire negotiations

7 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube