Kildare Ladies are National League Division 2 Champions for the first time since 2004 after their victory over Tyrone in Croke Park this afternoon.

Kildare led 2-4 to 0-6 at half time thanks to goals from Claire Sullivan and Neasa Dooley.

The Lilywhites managed to keep their opponents at arm’s reach for the duration of the 2nd half and Tyrone just couldn’t close the deficit.

Full time score in Croke Park: Kildare 2-09, Tyrone 0-12.