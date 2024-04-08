Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal sees largest increase to buy four bedroom semi-detached house in Ireland

Donegal has seen the largest increase in the price to buy a four bedroom semi-detached house in Ireland in the first quarter of the year.

That’s according to the MyHome.ie Property Report published today.

The price for a four bedroom semi-detached house in Donegal now stands at €235,000 which is 20.5% more than the same time period last year.

The price of a three bedroom semi-detached house in the county, meanwhile, saw a rise of 7% to €160,000.

On the contrary, the median price of a two-bedroom apartment remained unchanged at €107,500.

Asking prices for homes had a national average increase of 2%.

Donegal, however, seen a 7.7% increase.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

AXA
News, Top Stories

Axa customers could be due a refund

8 April 2024
Leo Varadkar
News, Top Stories

Leo Varadkar expected to step down as Taoiseach today

8 April 2024
sheep
News, Top Stories

Donegal Council urge pet owners to be mindful during lambing season

8 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-07 164750
News, Top Stories

Donegal sees largest increase to buy four bedroom semi-detached house in Ireland

8 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

AXA
News, Top Stories

Axa customers could be due a refund

8 April 2024
Leo Varadkar
News, Top Stories

Leo Varadkar expected to step down as Taoiseach today

8 April 2024
sheep
News, Top Stories

Donegal Council urge pet owners to be mindful during lambing season

8 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-07 164750
News, Top Stories

Donegal sees largest increase to buy four bedroom semi-detached house in Ireland

8 April 2024
moya brennan
News, Top Stories

Moya Brennan officially named Donegal Person of the Year 2023

7 April 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Two more fatalities on Irish roads

7 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube