Donegal sees largest increase to buy four bedroom semi-detached house in Ireland

Donegal has seen the largest increase in the price to buy a four bedroom semi-detached house in Ireland in the first quarter of the year.

That’s according to the MyHome.ie Property Report published today.

The price for a four bedroom semi-detached house in Donegal now stands at €235,000 which is 20.5% more than the same time period last year.

The price of a three bedroom semi-detached house in the county, meanwhile, saw a rise of 7% to €160,000.

On the contrary, the median price of a two-bedroom apartment remained unchanged at €107,500.

Asking prices for homes had a national average increase of 2%.

Donegal, however, seen a 7.7% increase.