Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Leo Varadkar expected to step down as Taoiseach today


Leo Varadkar is expected to step down as Taoiseach today.

He will attend his final engagement , the North South Ministerial Council, this morning.

Leo Varadkar will meet with members of the Northern Ireland Executive – including First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly – as the North South Ministerial Council convenes in Armagh this morning.

Ahead of the meeting, the outgoing Taoiseach says it’s ‘an honour’ to lead the Irish delegation in what will be his final engagement.

He says many of the challenges facing the world today are shared across the island – including climate change, energy security and good jobs.

He will then travel back to Dublin, and is expected to meet President Michael D Higgins this evening where he will officially resign as Taoiseach.

The Dáil is expected to elect Simon Harris as the new Taoiseach when it reconvenes from the Easter recess tomorrow.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Partial Lunar Eclipse, Ireland, Highland Radio, Entertainment, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Partial eclipse visible in Donegal sky tonight

8 April 2024
AXA
News, Top Stories

Axa customers could be due a refund

8 April 2024
Leo Varadkar
News, Top Stories

Leo Varadkar expected to step down as Taoiseach today

8 April 2024
sheep
News, Top Stories

Donegal Council urge pet owners to be mindful during lambing season

8 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Partial Lunar Eclipse, Ireland, Highland Radio, Entertainment, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Partial eclipse visible in Donegal sky tonight

8 April 2024
AXA
News, Top Stories

Axa customers could be due a refund

8 April 2024
Leo Varadkar
News, Top Stories

Leo Varadkar expected to step down as Taoiseach today

8 April 2024
sheep
News, Top Stories

Donegal Council urge pet owners to be mindful during lambing season

8 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-07 164750
News, Top Stories

Donegal sees largest increase to buy four bedroom semi-detached house in Ireland

8 April 2024
moya brennan
News, Top Stories

Moya Brennan officially named Donegal Person of the Year 2023

7 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube