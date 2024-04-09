Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI seize scrambler and seek rider in Derry

Police have seized a scrambler after receiving a report of a male driving the machine on the road and along footpaths in Currynierin yesterday.

Police say after they observed the scrambler, the driver made off across fields. Checks of the area, including use of a Police drone, resulted in the scrambler being found abandoned in a field between Currynierin and Tullyally. The scrambler was seized, and enquiries continue to locate the male rider.

Police say local residents have raised concerns with them about the use of such vehicles in the area over the past number of weeks.

***************

Release in full –

Police have seized a scrambler after receiving a report of a male driving the machine on the road and along footpaths in Currynierin yesterday, Monday 8th April.  
Officers from Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) responded and observed a male on a scrambler who made off across fields. Checks of the area, including use of a Police drone, resulted in officers locating the scrambler, which had been abandoned in a field between Currynierin and Tullyally. The scrambler was seized and enquiries continue to locate the male rider. 

Constable Merron from Waterside NPT said: “Local residents have raised this issue with us over the past number of weeks. We will continue to monitor the area and deploy resources to remove these machines when they are found to be being used illegally. If anyone has information about yesterday’s incident we’d urge them to report it on 101, quoting reference 1271 of 08/04/24 or make a report online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. “

Constable Merron added: “When these machines are being driven at speed, creating a nuisance in built-up areas, close to people and homes, it’s really dangerous. As well as serious safety concerns, there’s also the impact on people’s lives in the community. It’s also important to highlight that some scramblers do not comply with Construction and Use Regulations and Vehicle Safety Standards and therefore are restricted to “off-road” use only. This does not mean that they can be driven anywhere off-road. These vehicles should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission and should not be driven on pavements, roads, public property or parks. Insurance and safety equipment must be complied with as well in order to drive these vehicles legally. To anyone thinking about buying these vehicles, in particular parents for their children, we urge them to first think about where it is going to be used and the legalities surrounding its’ use.”

