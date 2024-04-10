Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
ATU VP outlines plan for major sports complex in Letterkenny

The Vice President in charge of Finance and Corporate Services at the Donegal ATU campus says the major sports complex in Letterkenny that received interim clearance yesterday could take up to seven years to complete, and will be a major contribution to the provision of sporting facilities in the town and its environs.

The development on a 42-acre site at Carnamuggagh will include Astro-turf pitches, other sporting facilities, and an indoor pitch covered by an artificial dome.

The outline planning permission includes a number of conditions, with permission set to be copper-fastened next month,

Henry McGarvey discussed the initiative with Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show…………

