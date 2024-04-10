Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Business Matters, Ep 190: Donegal business Guestdiary.com’s growth includes expanding Vietnamese market

Gerry Haughey, front right, and some of the team at GuestDiary.com which is based in Donegal Town.

Donegal Town based GuestDiary.com offers a four in one software package for hotels and guesthouses that streamlines their booking systems.

The company, founded in 2008, has seen its staff numbers double to 16 and it continues to go from strength to strength.

Some 10% of its export sales now come from the Vietnamese market – and the aim is to grow this to 16% by the end of 2024.

Gerry Haughey, general manager, GuestDiary.com

The company recently moved to a new office in the Donegal Town Enterprise Centre.

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore has been speaking with GuestDiary.com’s general manager Gerry Haughey, a proud Donegal man, who is upbeat about the firm’s future prospects.

Listen here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 April 2024
Sports Hub
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU VP outlines plan for major sports complex in Letterkenny

10 April 2024
Dennis McCauley
News, Audio, Top Stories

More beds remains the key to resolving overcrowding crisis at LUH – McCauley

10 April 2024
xr:d:DAGB75P5Vk8:5,j:4694301052433102170,t:24040915
News, Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 190: Donegal business Guestdiary.com’s growth includes expanding Vietnamese market

10 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 April 2024
Sports Hub
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU VP outlines plan for major sports complex in Letterkenny

10 April 2024
Dennis McCauley
News, Audio, Top Stories

More beds remains the key to resolving overcrowding crisis at LUH – McCauley

10 April 2024
xr:d:DAGB75P5Vk8:5,j:4694301052433102170,t:24040915
News, Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 190: Donegal business Guestdiary.com’s growth includes expanding Vietnamese market

10 April 2024
Tamney
News, Top Stories

Phone lines down at Tamney Health Centre

10 April 2024
Building
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council should offer serviced sites to middle income earners – McGowan

10 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube