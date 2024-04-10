Business Matters, Ep 190: Donegal business Guestdiary.com’s growth includes expanding Vietnamese market

Donegal Town based GuestDiary.com offers a four in one software package for hotels and guesthouses that streamlines their booking systems.

The company, founded in 2008, has seen its staff numbers double to 16 and it continues to go from strength to strength.

Some 10% of its export sales now come from the Vietnamese market – and the aim is to grow this to 16% by the end of 2024.

The company recently moved to a new office in the Donegal Town Enterprise Centre.

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore has been speaking with GuestDiary.com’s general manager Gerry Haughey, a proud Donegal man, who is upbeat about the firm’s future prospects.

Listen here: