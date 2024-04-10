Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council should offer serviced sites to middle income earners – McGowan

Donegal County Council is being urged to provide serviced sites in the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District, with a view towards providing them to young middle income earners under an Affordable Housing Scheme.

Cllr Patrick McGowan told a Municipal District meeting this week that a lot of progress is being made regarding the provision of social housing, with work starting on a number of projects across the area in the coming months.

However, he says the young, middle income earners who can’t get on to the property ladder need support.

The council is currently carrying out a survey to determine the need for Affordable Housing initiatives.

Cllr McGowan is urging the council to start planning, and says there is precedence in the area.………….

