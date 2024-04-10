Donegal County Council urged to provide traffic calming on Letterkenny’s Leck Road

Donegal County Council has agreed to carry out a safety review on the road at Leck graveyard in Letterkenny.

There has been ongoing concerns over the speed at which vehicles are travelling on the stretch of road.

The local authority has agreed that the installation of a sign advising motorists that they are approaching a graveyard would be beneficial.

Councillor Donal Coyle has also called for traffic calming measures to be installed at the nearby Model Creche.

He says it's time action was taken.