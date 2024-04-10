Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal County Council urged to provide traffic calming on Letterkenny’s Leck Road

Donegal County Council has agreed to carry out a safety review on the road at Leck graveyard in Letterkenny.

There has been ongoing concerns over the speed at which vehicles are travelling on the stretch of road.

The local authority has agreed that the installation of a sign advising motorists that they are approaching a graveyard would be beneficial.

Councillor Donal Coyle has also called for traffic calming measures to be installed at the nearby Model Creche.

He says it’s time action was taken……………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hydrant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Time for Uisce Eireann to immediately address issues with Fire Hydrants – McMonagle

10 April 2024
Model Creche
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council urged to provide traffic calming on Letterkenny’s Leck Road

10 April 2024
Sports Hub
News, Top Stories

Proposed ATU led sports complex in Letterkenny receives planning permission

9 April 2024
scrambler
News, Top Stories

PSNI seize scrambler and seek rider in Derry

9 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

hydrant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Time for Uisce Eireann to immediately address issues with Fire Hydrants – McMonagle

10 April 2024
Model Creche
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council urged to provide traffic calming on Letterkenny’s Leck Road

10 April 2024
Sports Hub
News, Top Stories

Proposed ATU led sports complex in Letterkenny receives planning permission

9 April 2024
scrambler
News, Top Stories

PSNI seize scrambler and seek rider in Derry

9 April 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Tuesday April 9th

9 April 2024
fodder
News, Top Stories

McConalogue confirms fodder transportation support scheme

9 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube