Donegal U20’s chase home semi final spot

The knockout line-up in the Ulster under-20 football championship will be decided tonight.
The meeting of Donegal and Armagh in Ballybofey will decide top billing in Group B and seal a place in the semi finals with home advantage.
The loser will feature in the quarter finals with Monaghan or Tyrone as possible opponents.
Donegal U20 selector Brendan Kilcoyne says its a big game in Ballybofey against the Orchard County.
Tyrone will advance straight to the semi-finals if they beat Monaghan in Coalisland while Derry, who also have eyes on top spot in Group A, face Antrim in Owenbeg.
A quarter-final place is the carrot for Fermanagh and Cavan.
All games start at 7.30pm