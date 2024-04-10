Donegal U20’s chase home semi final spot

The knockout line-up in the Ulster under-20 football championship will be decided tonight.

The meeting of Donegal and Armagh in Ballybofey will decide top billing in Group B and seal a place in the semi finals with home advantage.

The loser will feature in the quarter finals with Monaghan or Tyrone as possible opponents.

Donegal U20 selector Brendan Kilcoyne says its a big game in Ballybofey against the Orchard County.

Tyrone will advance straight to the semi-finals if they beat Monaghan in Coalisland while Derry, who also have eyes on top spot in Group A, face Antrim in Owenbeg.

A quarter-final place is the carrot for Fermanagh and Cavan.

All games start at 7.30pm