Call for process to monitor Council house tenants in bid to clampdown on anti-social behaviour

A Donegal Councillor believes a process needs to be introduced to instil a duty of care on Council house tenants that they keep the property in a decent condition and do not engage in anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Michael McBride says in some areas fellow residents are living in fear due to incidents of anti-social behaviour.

He is calling for a representative of Donegal County Council and a member of An Garda Siochana to be appointed to monitor the behaviour of Council tenants.

Councillor McBride says there must be some level of enforcement:

