Livestock farmers are set to benefit from a new Fodder Transport Scheme from the Department of Agriculture which was announced yesterday by Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Any farmer who transports feeding products over 75 kilometres will receive up to 40 euro per bale under the initiative.

It’s to help deal with the very poor ground conditions that have come about due to the recent heavy rain.

IFA President Francie Gorman says it will support farmers until the weather improves………………..