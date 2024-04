Another Independent Candidate has declared for the local elections in Donegal, this time in the Lifford-Stranorlar Electoral Area.

Martin Scanlon from Cloghan says he believes there is an over emphasis on developing Letterkenny at the expense of other areas, adding that The Lifford-Stranorlar area has been neglected with the Twin Towns now having the highest rate of vacant properties in the county, and no effort being made to curb depopulation in rural areas.