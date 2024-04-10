More beds remains the key to resolving overcrowding crisis at LUH – McCauley

The recently elected president of the Irish Medical Organisation says when it comes to addressing the overcrowding crisis at Letterkenny University Hospital, new consultant contracts and work practices will help, but at least 80% of the solution must be more beds.

Donegal GP Dr Dennis McCauley told today’s Nine til Noon Show that consultants already work weekends and put of hours at LUH, and the perception that they are the at the root of the problem is wrong.

He told Greg Hughes an increase in beds remains vital………..