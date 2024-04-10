Planning objections could derail €12 million Fort Dunree investment

Disappointment and frustrations have been expressed in relation to the stalling of a project at Fort Dunree.

Cllr Rena Donaghey is on the committee overseeing the development of the fort, and says objectors have put a spanner in the works, with An Bord Pleanála now seeking an Environmental Impact Assessment, even though the initial expert advice was that it wasn’t needed, and there was a comprehensive public consultation.

She says, extra costs will now be incurred, price increases will have an impact, and the project may be delayed by years.

She told this week’s meeting of Inishowen Municipal District that a similar incident occurred with the development of a Bridge in Cockhill.

Cllr. Donaghey says the whole project could be compromised………………