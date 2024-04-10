Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Planning objections could derail €12 million Fort Dunree investment

Disappointment and frustrations have been expressed in relation to the stalling of a project at Fort Dunree.

Cllr Rena Donaghey is on the committee overseeing the development of the fort, and says objectors have put a spanner in the works, with An Bord Pleanála now seeking an Environmental Impact Assessment, even though the initial expert advice was that it wasn’t needed, and there was a comprehensive public consultation.

She says, extra costs will now be incurred, price increases will have an impact, and the project may be delayed by years.

She told this week’s meeting of Inishowen Municipal District that a similar incident occurred with the development of a Bridge in Cockhill.

Cllr. Donaghey says the whole project could be compromised………………

 

Top Stories

Dunree 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Planning objections could derail €12 million Fort Dunree investment

10 April 2024
ifa hq
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA says Fodder Transport Scheme will make a difference

10 April 2024
bmacoolpark
News, Audio, Top Stories

Toilet fire in Ballymacool Park prompts call for ‘Town Forum’ meeting

10 April 2024
saville inquiry
Top Stories, News

PPS expected to decide whether Bloody Sunday soldiers will be prosecuted for perjury

10 April 2024
