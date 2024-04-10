Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



IN hour one we hear of concerns over anti-social behaviour at Grianán of Aileach, John McAteer discusses Simon Harris becoming Taoiseach and what impact he may have, and a listener believes Donegal has done its fair share in housing refugees and asylum seekers:

Neil Barrett, from Donegal ATU, discusses a new document encouraging the government to recognise the long term benefits of more people exercising and Dr Denis McAuley outlines his priorities as the new President of the Irish Medical Council:

There’s an interesting chat with Patrick Holdord on his new book ‘Upgrade your brain’, Chris Ashmore is in with business news and we hear from Donegal ATU as plans for a major sporting infrastructure project progress: