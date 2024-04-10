Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

IN hour one we hear of concerns over anti-social behaviour at Grianán of Aileach, John McAteer discusses Simon Harris becoming Taoiseach and what impact he may have, and a listener believes Donegal has done its fair share in housing refugees and asylum seekers: 

Neil Barrett, from Donegal ATU, discusses a new document encouraging the government to recognise the long term benefits of more people exercising and Dr Denis McAuley outlines his priorities as the new President of the Irish Medical Council:

There’s an interesting chat with Patrick Holdord on his new book ‘Upgrade your brain’, Chris Ashmore is in with business news and we hear from Donegal ATU as plans for a major sporting infrastructure project progress:

 

psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal for information about incident on Abercorn Road last Saturday

10 April 2024
Martin Scanlon
News, Top Stories

Martin Scanlon declares as a candidate in Lifford Stranorlar

10 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 April 2024
Sports Hub
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU VP outlines plan for major sports complex in Letterkenny

10 April 2024
