PSNI appeal for information about incident on Abercorn Road last Saturday

Police are appealing for witnesses to a Road Traffic Collision on Saturday 6th April 2024 on Abercorn Road, Derry.

Anyone who witnessed a black insignia leaving Dungiven Road in the Waterside at approx 3.30pm which travelled to Abercorn Road subsequently colliding with a number of parked cars.

Traffic was particularly heavy in the area due to the Foyle Bridge being closed so police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the vehicle or the collision or who was in the area and has dash cam footage to contact them quoting CW 1289, 06/04/24.

Police are particularly keen to identify a taxi which is believed to have travelled over the Craigavon Bridge behind the vehicle in question