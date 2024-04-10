Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Time for Uisce Eireann to immediately address issues with Fire Hydrants – McMonagle

A Donegal County Councillor has warned that if a life is lost due to the fire service being unable to access a fire hydrant, responsibility will lie with Uisce Eireann.

It has been confirmed that the utility has responsibility for the provision and maintenance of fire hydrants.

There have been numerous incidents where while responding to call-outs, the Donegal Fire Service has been unable to access the nearest fire hydrant.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says a plan and timeline needs to be set out by Uisce Eireann as a matter of urgency…………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hydrant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Time for Uisce Eireann to immediately address issues with Fire Hydrants – McMonagle

10 April 2024
Model Creche
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council urged to provide traffic calming on Letterkenny’s Leck Road

10 April 2024
Sports Hub
News, Top Stories

Proposed ATU led sports complex in Letterkenny receives planning permission

9 April 2024
scrambler
News, Top Stories

PSNI seize scrambler and seek rider in Derry

9 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

hydrant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Time for Uisce Eireann to immediately address issues with Fire Hydrants – McMonagle

10 April 2024
Model Creche
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council urged to provide traffic calming on Letterkenny’s Leck Road

10 April 2024
Sports Hub
News, Top Stories

Proposed ATU led sports complex in Letterkenny receives planning permission

9 April 2024
scrambler
News, Top Stories

PSNI seize scrambler and seek rider in Derry

9 April 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Tuesday April 9th

9 April 2024
fodder
News, Top Stories

McConalogue confirms fodder transportation support scheme

9 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube