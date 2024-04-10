Time for Uisce Eireann to immediately address issues with Fire Hydrants – McMonagle

A Donegal County Councillor has warned that if a life is lost due to the fire service being unable to access a fire hydrant, responsibility will lie with Uisce Eireann.

It has been confirmed that the utility has responsibility for the provision and maintenance of fire hydrants.

There have been numerous incidents where while responding to call-outs, the Donegal Fire Service has been unable to access the nearest fire hydrant.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says a plan and timeline needs to be set out by Uisce Eireann as a matter of urgency…………….