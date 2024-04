A fire in the toilet at Ballymacool Park in Letterkenny has promopted further calls for park wardens to be deployed, and a town forum meeting to discuss how to prevent such incidents.

A member of the public managed to extinguish the fire in recent weeks before extensive damage was caused.

Donegal County Council says CCTV cameras are in operation at the park.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly however, believes a multi agency approach is needed…………….