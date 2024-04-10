Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Trailer and approx. £16,000 worth of steel stolen in Derry

Police are appealing for information after a trailer containing approximately £16,000 worth of steel was stolen from a commercial premises in the city last night.

The Tri Axle Tuffmac trailer with a registration of 191-DL-2699, along with galvanised steel sheeting and purlins is believed to have been stolen from a driving range premises on Alder Road at around 10.20pm.

Police believe a white Transit van was used to tow the trailer and its contents.

They are appealing to anyone who may have observed the trailer in the area, who knows of the whereabouts of the trailer or who may have been offered a similar trailer or material for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact them.

