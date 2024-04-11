41 year old man extradited from Poland to face drug charges in Derry

A 41 year-old-man is due in court in Derry today after he was extradited from Poland to Northern Ireland yesterday.

The man had previously been charged with offences relating to the alleged cultivation of cannabis in the Maghera, Coleraine and Kilrea areas of County Derry in October 2019.

The suspect breached bail and failed to appear before Derry Crown Court in February 2022.

The man was subsequently arrested in Poland on March 6th of this year, and the PSNI say extradition proceedings were completed yesterday with his return to Northern Ireland.