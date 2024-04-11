Agricultural waste dumped near Lough Derg

A significant amount of agricultural waste has been found dumped near Lough Derg.

The waste which contained sheep drench containers was discovered discarded directly in front of a ‘no dumping’ sign.

Donegal County Council say while on this occasion the containers were empty, even a small drop entering the watercourse could be very harmful.

People are advised that according to the EPA Good Practice Guide for the disposal of pesticide containers, empty containers should be triple-rinsed, punctured and placed in Farm Plastic recycling bags available from a local co-op or agri-merchant.

The filled bags should then be brought to a local authorised bring centre.