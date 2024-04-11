Crawford wants regular DCC updates on Lifford Common site

A Lifford Stranorlar Councillor is asking Donegal County Council for regular reports on the negotiations with the HSE regarding the Lifford Common site, which has been earmarked for a new Community Hospital.

The area is currently being development by Donegal County Council, with a roads and services such as water being planned.

As well as the hospital, there are also plans for 60 social homes, and some commercial developments.

Cllr Gerry Crawford says if the site’s potential is to be maximised, the council’s Economic Development department must become involved………