The postponed Eirgrid Ulster U20 Football Championship game between Donegal and Armagh has been re-scheduled for this Saturday the 13th April at 3pm.

The winner will progress straight into the Ulster semi-final in 2 weeks time, while the loser will go into a quarter-final tie against Monaghan which will be played next weekend.

The venue for Donegal’s clash with Armagh on Saturday is yet to be confirmed.