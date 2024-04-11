Harkin hits out at continuing fuel excise hikes

A South Donegal Deputy says petrol stations in the border counties will suffer if increases in the excise on fuel are not scrapped.

The cost of petrol and diesel rose by 4 and 3 cent a litre this month with a further increase planned for August.

The tax take from fuel was just under 3.8 billion euro last year despite cuts to excise duties.

Deputy Marian Harkin says petrol stations in the border region are being hit particularly hard……………..

Meanwhile, Ms Harkin says those in counties like Donegal with no other option but to drive will be hit the hardest……………….