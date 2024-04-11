Number of deaths on Irish roads rises to 63

Two men in their 20s have died after crashes in Cork and Kerry.

The collisions happened within twelve hours of each other.

At around 9pm last night, two cars crashed on the N69 at Banemore near Listowel in Kerry.

Three people were brought to hospital for treatment on non-life threatening injuries, while a fourth person, a passenger, sustained serious injuries.

Gardaí confirmed the man, who’s in his 20s, died at University Hospital Kerry earlier this afternoon.

Separately, a man, also in his early 20s died after a crash near Midleton in Cork this morning.

It happened on the N25 in the townland of Ballyedekin at around 7:25am, when a car and an articulated lorry collided.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body has been brought to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of both crashes to contact them.

Today’s two deaths brings to 63 the number of people who’ve died on Irish roads in the first 102 days of the year.