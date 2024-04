Residents living in the Church Street and Rectory Road areas of Ramelton say they are living a nightmare due to the speed and volume of traffic on the routes.

Donegal County Council has agreed to carry out a traffic survey on the routes.

Locals however, have warned that if work is not carried out, they will organise a protest to highlight the dangers on the road.

Councillor Pauric McGarvey says it’s vital traffic calming measures are installed: