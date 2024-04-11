The Score – 11/04/24

This week on The Score, former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan joins us for our League of Ireland chat to look ahead to the games for Harps and Derry City this week.

We hear from Paddy Carr, manager of the Dr Tony O’Neill National Cup winners Scoil Mhuire Buncrana while the news season of the Donegal Women’s League is up and running, Brid McGinty tells us about the growth of women’s football in the county.

And the Donegal hurlers start their championship, we speak with Manager Mickey McCann.