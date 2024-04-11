Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

The Score – 11/04/24

This week on The Score, former Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan joins us for our League of Ireland chat to look ahead to the games for Harps and Derry City this week.

We hear from Paddy Carr, manager of the Dr Tony O’Neill National Cup winners Scoil Mhuire Buncrana while the news season of the Donegal Women’s League is up and running, Brid McGinty tells us about the growth of women’s football in the county.

And the Donegal hurlers start their championship, we speak with Manager Mickey McCann.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday April 11th

11 April 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Number of deaths on Irish roads rises to 63

11 April 2024
Princess Anne
News, Top Stories

Princess Anne in Derry today

11 April 2024
434778326_749340214045722_7414658504236376927_n
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Donegal continue drug driving crackdown

11 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday April 11th

11 April 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Number of deaths on Irish roads rises to 63

11 April 2024
Princess Anne
News, Top Stories

Princess Anne in Derry today

11 April 2024
434778326_749340214045722_7414658504236376927_n
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Donegal continue drug driving crackdown

11 April 2024
Donegal to Benefit as New €500K Wild Atlantic Way Campaign Lau
News, Audio, Top Stories

Wild Atlantic Way worth €3 billion a year

11 April 2024
435767848_823140556523659_4855641082926101658_n
News, Top Stories

Agricultural waste dumped near Lough Derg

11 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube