21 fixed charge penalty notices issued in Letterkenny so far as part of ‘National Day Of Action’

As part of a ‘National Day Of Action’ to clampdown on the use of mobile phones while driving, 21 fixed charge penalty notices were issued to motorists in the Letterkenny area.

Gardai say mobile phones are the number one distraction to drivers on Irish roads as people continue to text, make phone calls, take selfies or update their social media pages while driving.

Statistics show making a call makes a driver four times more likely to be involved in a collision and texting makes a driver 23 times more likely to be involved in a collision.

Gardai are urging motorists to switch off their phone before driving off and place it into the glove box or out of reach so as not to be tempted to look at it or to use it while driving.

The penalty for using a phone while driving is a fixed charge of €120 and 3 penalty points. This increases to a fixed charge of €180 after 28 days and 5 penalty points and a more significant fine can be imposed if it goes to court because of non-payment.

