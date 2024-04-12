Arranmore teenager’s wish to fish raised in the EU parliament

The case of Donegal teenager Muireann Kavanagh has been highlighted in the EU Parliament.

The 14 year from Arranmore Island previously fished for pollock with her family, but they are now prevented from doing so because of EU regulations.

Midlands North West MEP Chris MacManus told the EU Parliament that while the likes of Muireann are being prevented from fishing, super trawlers are allowed to hoover up fish off the Irish coast.

Holding up the hook and line used by Muireann before the ban, Chris McManus called on those with the power to do so to allow the upcoming generations access to fish in Irish waters………….