Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Arranmore teenager’s wish to fish raised in the EU parliament

 

The case of Donegal teenager Muireann Kavanagh has been highlighted in the EU Parliament.

The 14 year from Arranmore Island previously fished for pollock with her family, but they are now prevented from doing so because of EU regulations.

Midlands North West MEP Chris MacManus told the EU Parliament that while the likes of Muireann are being prevented from fishing, super trawlers are allowed to hoover up fish off the Irish coast.

Holding up the hook and line used by Muireann before the ban, Chris McManus called on those with the power to do so to allow the upcoming generations access to fish in Irish waters………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Muff Water
News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs in South Inishowen may cause disruptions

12 April 2024
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

New migration protocols will help counter misinformation – Kavanagh

12 April 2024
Scoil Mhuire National Cup winners
News

Paddy Carr says Scoil Mhuire’s National Cup win is also for the clubs and coaches involved

12 April 2024
ceanncomhairle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Martin clash in Dail over cancer strategy funding

12 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Muff Water
News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs in South Inishowen may cause disruptions

12 April 2024
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

New migration protocols will help counter misinformation – Kavanagh

12 April 2024
Scoil Mhuire National Cup winners
News

Paddy Carr says Scoil Mhuire’s National Cup win is also for the clubs and coaches involved

12 April 2024
ceanncomhairle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Martin clash in Dail over cancer strategy funding

12 April 2024
roads policing
News, Top Stories

Update – N14 reopens between Porthall and Lifford following earlier collision

12 April 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Second man extradited from Poland to Derry for alleged cultivation of cannabis

12 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube