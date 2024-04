Buncrana teenager Liam Grant has qualified for a kickboxing world championship event that will take place this October in Vienna.

The 15-year old, who fights out of Senshi Martial Arts Academy in Buncrana, managed to take gold in the ISKA Irish Open K1 tournament that was held in Derry last week.

A Go-Fund-Me page has been set up to help send Liam to Austria to compete for Team Ireland this autumn. The link to donate is posted below…

https://gofund.me/0c976e3e