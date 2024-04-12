Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cockhill Celtic will be in the hat for the first round draw of the FAI Senior Cup

 

The Football Association of Ireland confirmed last night  that the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Preliminary Round, previously held ahead of the First Round of the competition, will now be held as the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup First Round – and Cockhill Celtic will be involved.

The 20 Clubs featuring in the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup First Round will consist of the last 16 teams from the 2023/24 FAI Intermediate Cup and the final four Clubs from the 2023/24 FAI Junior Cup.

League of Ireland Clubs will then enter the competition in the Second Round after competition of the First Round.

The draw for the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup First Round will be held on Tuesday, 16 April, 2024 live on the FAI YouTube Channel at 12:30.

The draw procedure will consist of the first 16 drawn teams facing each other in eight First Round ties with the four remaining Clubs receiving byes to the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Second Round.

The following Clubs will compete in this year’s First Round and be a part of the draw:

  • Ayrfield United FC
  • Ballyfermot United SSC
  • Carrigaline United AFC
  • Cobh Wanderers AFC
  • Cockhill Celtic FC
  • College Corinthians AFC
  • Colinstown FC
  • Glebe North FC
  • Gorey Rangers AFC
  • Kilbarrack United FC
  • Leeds AFC
  • Maynooth University Town FC
  • Midleton FC
  • Pike Rovers FC
  • Ringmahon Rangers FC
  • Rockmount AFC
  • St. Francis FC
  • Villa FC
  • Wayside Celtic FC
  • Wilton United FC
