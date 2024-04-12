Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Council urged to adopt ‘common sense approach’ to carry out tree survey

Donegal County Council is being urged to adopt a common sense approach in response to a call for a survey of all trees within housing estates in Letterkenny to be carried out.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan says as a result of the strong winds that have battered the county over the past number of months, residents are living in fear that a tree may fall on a house.

The Council says a tree survey can be carried out when funding and resources are available.

Councillor Brogan however, says the immediacy of the matter needs to be recognised:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

windmillview
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vacant defective block properties in Letterkenny have become a ‘magnet for crime’

12 April 2024
Tree
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to adopt ‘common sense approach’ to carry out tree survey

12 April 2024
schoolbus2
News, Audio, Top Stories

100,000 additional school bus places to be created over next six years

12 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-12 133006
News, Top Stories

Aquatech businesses encouraged to apply for new BIM mentoring programme

12 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

windmillview
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vacant defective block properties in Letterkenny have become a ‘magnet for crime’

12 April 2024
Tree
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to adopt ‘common sense approach’ to carry out tree survey

12 April 2024
schoolbus2
News, Audio, Top Stories

100,000 additional school bus places to be created over next six years

12 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-12 133006
News, Top Stories

Aquatech businesses encouraged to apply for new BIM mentoring programme

12 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 April 2024
Anne Rabbitte 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Anne Rabbitte responds to DCC motion on CDNT problems in Donegal

12 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube