Council urged to adopt ‘common sense approach’ to carry out tree survey

Donegal County Council is being urged to adopt a common sense approach in response to a call for a survey of all trees within housing estates in Letterkenny to be carried out.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan says as a result of the strong winds that have battered the county over the past number of months, residents are living in fear that a tree may fall on a house.

The Council says a tree survey can be carried out when funding and resources are available.

Councillor Brogan however, says the immediacy of the matter needs to be recognised: