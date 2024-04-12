Darren Murphy reflects on a night where Finn Harps were “2nd best”

Finn Harps’ unbeaten run of 5 games was brought to an end this evening as Darren Murphy’s side lost 1-0 to Athlone Town in the midlands.

In a very disappointing 1st half for Harps, it was a Dean Ebbe strike on 24 minutes that gave the home side the advantage at the break.

Manager Darren Murphy says that even though he saw improvement in the 2nd half, the 1st half was not good enough and that “for too long in the game, we were 2nd best”.

The result means the Ballybofey side stay in 2nd place behind leaders Cork City, who took a point from their clash in Dublin with UCD.

Murphy spoke with Kevin Egan at full time in Athlone…