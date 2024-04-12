Doherty and Martin clash in Dail over cancer strategy funding

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty and Tanaiste Michael Martin have clashed again in the Dail, this time over the lack of funding for the National Cancer Strategy.

Deputy Doherty told the Dail that after requesting €20 million for the strategy, the HSE rceived nothing, and questioned why radiotherapy machines and other pieces of crucial equipment are lying idle in Irish hospitals.

Mr Martin countered that value for money has to be a factor. He said health funding has increased by billions over the past five years, and the HSE has been unable to recruit for some of the initiatives already funded by the government.

The Ceann Comhairle eventually had to cut their microphones when the debate descended into shouting across the benches……..

Yu can hear the full debate here –