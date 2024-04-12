Drogheda find late equaliser against Derry

Derry City have drawn 2-2 with Drogheda United at Weaver’s Park in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Having gone behind to an early Warren Davis effort, City fought back to lead at half time through goals from Michael Duffy and William Patching.

As the game drew to a close, it looked like Derry would hold on for a valuable win.

It wasn’t the case, however, as a Frantz Pierrot strike with 3 minutes of normal time remaining meant the spoils would be shared.

It will be seen as an opportunity missed for Ruaidhri Higgins’ side, as front-runners Shelbourne were beaten by Bohs in Tallaght.

Derry’s next outing is a home fixture against Shamrock Rovers next Friday.