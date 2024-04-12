Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Drogheda find late equaliser against Derry

Derry City have drawn 2-2 with Drogheda United at Weaver’s Park in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Having gone behind to an early Warren Davis effort, City fought back to lead at half time through goals from Michael Duffy and William Patching.

As the game drew to a close, it looked like Derry would hold on for a valuable win.

It wasn’t the case, however, as a Frantz Pierrot strike with 3 minutes of normal time remaining meant the spoils would be shared.

It will be seen as an opportunity missed for Ruaidhri Higgins’ side, as front-runners Shelbourne were beaten by Bohs in Tallaght.

Derry’s next outing is a home fixture against Shamrock Rovers next Friday.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

unnamed
News, Top Stories

21 fixed charge penalty notices issued in Letterkenny so far as part of ‘National Day Of Action’

12 April 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday April 12th

12 April 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man sentenced at Derry Court in connection with encrypted communication channel used by criminals

12 April 2024
windmillview
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vacant defective block properties in Letterkenny have become a ‘magnet for crime’

12 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

unnamed
News, Top Stories

21 fixed charge penalty notices issued in Letterkenny so far as part of ‘National Day Of Action’

12 April 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday April 12th

12 April 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man sentenced at Derry Court in connection with encrypted communication channel used by criminals

12 April 2024
windmillview
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vacant defective block properties in Letterkenny have become a ‘magnet for crime’

12 April 2024
Tree
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to adopt ‘common sense approach’ to carry out tree survey

12 April 2024
schoolbus2
News, Audio, Top Stories

100,000 additional school bus places to be created over next six years

12 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube