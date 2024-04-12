Harps’ unbeaten run comes to an end in Athlone

Finn Harps have suffered their first away defeat of the season as they were beaten 1-0 by Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this evening.

Athlone dominated proceedings in the first half and deservedly led at the interval thanks to a Dean Ebbe strike on 24 minutes.

Darren Murphy’s side did improve in the 2nd half but couldn’t find a break-through.

The result means Harps have failed to capitalise on a slip up from leaders Cork City, as they could only manage a draw in Dublin against UCD.

Kevin Egan reported live from Athlone at full time…