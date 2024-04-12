Man sentenced at Derry Court in connection with encrypted communication channel used by criminals

A man has been jailed in Derry today with offences linked to an encrypted communication channel used by criminals.

EncroChat is used to plan illegal activity, such as drug importation and the movement of cash.

44 year old, Michael O’Loughlin, who was arrested after the search of a property in Warrenpoint in 2020 was sentenced to 12 years – half to be served in custody and half on licence.

He was charged and pleaded guilty to over 40 offences including conspiracy to commit murder, encouraging or assisting murder, conspiracy to possess a firearm and conspiracy to inflict grievous bodily harm as well as a number of drug offences.