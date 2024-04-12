Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Vacant defective block properties in Letterkenny have become a ‘magnet for crime’

Vacant defective concrete block properties in one estate in Letterkenny have become a ‘magnet for crime’.

That’s according to Councillor Gerry McMonagle who says other residents in Windmill View are living in fear after a number of the derelict social homes were set on fire.

It was indicated late last year that a Government scheme would be forthcoming to help remediate council owned properties affected by defective concrete blocks.

Councillor McMonagle is calling on Donegal County Council to continue to lobby the Government to get the scheme over the line:

 

